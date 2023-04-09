BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,928,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ORIX by 86.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IX. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

ORIX Price Performance

ORIX Company Profile

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $81.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.85. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $97.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.