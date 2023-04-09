BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $657.12 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $259.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $646.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.80.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.