BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.