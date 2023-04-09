BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $96.56. The company has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

