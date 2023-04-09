BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,817,000 after buying an additional 4,630,693 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,500,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $75.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

