BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unilever by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,005,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,612,000 after purchasing an additional 205,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $53.58 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.