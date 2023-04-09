BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $179,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CEO John David Moragne acquired 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,432 shares of company stock valued at $452,800. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.78%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Articles

