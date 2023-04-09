BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $391,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,851.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,685.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,610.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,538.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

