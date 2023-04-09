BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $419,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.8 %

FIX opened at $129.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.99. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $152.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

