BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KO opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. The company has a market cap of $271.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

