BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $61.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

