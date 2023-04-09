BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

