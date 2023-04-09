BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,559,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,552,000 after purchasing an additional 125,113 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Power Integrations by 49.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 79.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 990,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 439,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $74,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,132,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

