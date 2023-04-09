BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 32,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UBS. TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

