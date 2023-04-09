BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 198 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

