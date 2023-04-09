BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 214 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $211.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.61. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $322.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.73 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

