BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $711.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $704.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $658.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total value of $1,664,535.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,431 shares in the company, valued at $14,453,093.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total value of $1,664,535.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,093.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total transaction of $281,536.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

