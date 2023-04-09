BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,393 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JHG. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.60 to $25.30 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.40.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE JHG opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $34.88.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.