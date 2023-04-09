BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,710 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 297.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

