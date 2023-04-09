BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 245 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $241.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $285.79.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.