BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,903,000 after buying an additional 213,504 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,023,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,081,000 after acquiring an additional 168,410 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 214.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 219,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,701,000 after purchasing an additional 145,302 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $10,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $90.84.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.63.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

Featured Stories

