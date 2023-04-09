BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CRH by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 56.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 12.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH Increases Dividend

NYSE CRH opened at $47.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Further Reading

