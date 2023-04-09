Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,750.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZLFY. Barclays downgraded Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($40.98) to GBX 3,060 ($38.00) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($27.94) to GBX 2,340 ($29.06) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.77) to GBX 2,850 ($35.39) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Bunzl Stock Down 0.2 %

Bunzl stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

