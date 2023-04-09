Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $5,062,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 317,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,262,000 after buying an additional 93,173 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on BURL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $193.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

