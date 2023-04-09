Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CADE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.90.

NYSE:CADE opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 38.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

