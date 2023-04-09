Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $104.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $174.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

