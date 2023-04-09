Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.48

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.48 and traded as high as C$38.56. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$38.37, with a volume of 996,325 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on CU shares. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Canadian Utilities and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 86.89%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

