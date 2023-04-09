Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target to $16.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FENC opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

