CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Shares of KMX opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.14. CarMax has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 35.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

