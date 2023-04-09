CarMax (KMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $64.33 on Friday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14.
KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.30.
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
