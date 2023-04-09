CarMax (KMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $64.33 on Friday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

About CarMax

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.