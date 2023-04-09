Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0418

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $455.64 million and $8.63 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,627,679,737 coins and its circulating supply is 10,906,402,754 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,627,074,212 with 10,905,834,790 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04229814 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $8,383,460.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.