Cathay General Bancorp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.44. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also commented on CATY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,136,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.