Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

CBOE opened at $136.02 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.