CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.03

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.28. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 1,153,540 shares.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
