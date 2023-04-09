CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.03

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.28. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 1,153,540 shares.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

