Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after purchasing an additional 845,960 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.81 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

