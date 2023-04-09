Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 835 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 543.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,841,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

