Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $265,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

