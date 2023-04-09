Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $288,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,530,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,111,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $164,709,000 after acquiring an additional 815,966 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.