Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $105.51.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

