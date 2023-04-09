Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $524,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Chubb by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 408,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB stock opened at $196.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average of $207.37. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

