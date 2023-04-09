Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 523,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,353,000 after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $512.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

