Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $998,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.81.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

