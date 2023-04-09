Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 262 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

NYSE WMT opened at $150.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

