Center for Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IQV opened at $195.83 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

