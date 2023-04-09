Center for Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 151,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 312.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,692,000 after buying an additional 120,180 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.16.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

