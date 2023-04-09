CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 6,431 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,652,000. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 579,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 460,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 209,250 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 652.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 203,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $4,700,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $920.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $33.92.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

