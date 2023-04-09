CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 598.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $74.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

