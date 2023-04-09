CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.94 and a 200 day moving average of $169.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.