CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $848,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

