CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $890,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 955,690 shares of company stock worth $57,787,151 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 608.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

